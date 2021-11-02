Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the interview schedule for the post of Industrial Promotion Officer (IPO) 2017 at www.ossc.gov.in. As per the notification, the viva voce test will be conducted from November 8 to 10, 2021.

The applicants will be able to download their admission letter by using their User ID and date of birth from November 4 onwards.

The applicants are required to appear for the viva voce test in the office of the Commission at Barrack No-1, Unit-V, Bhubaneshwar on the scheduled date and time. Protocol of Covid-19 like use of sanitizer, social distancing, wear of three layer mask must be adhered to during Certificate Verification and Viva Voce Test, reads the notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the final selection list for the post of CPSE 2017. The candidates have been shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the main written examination, viva voce cum psychological test, weightage marks obtained from NCC and sports achievements (if any).

