The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has notified the postponement of the recruitment exam for the post of Assistant Manager. As per the official notification, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on October 24. The exam has been deferred due to unavoidable reasons.

The new exam dates shall be released soon.

MPPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 63 vacancies of Assistant Manager in the state Health and Family Welfare Department.

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

The online application process commenced on July 16 (12.00 noon) and concluded on August 15.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted by MPPSC on the basis of the online examination followed by the interview round. More details are in the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.