Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has announced the new date for the StateEngineering Service Exam 2020. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website mppsc.nic.in.

The MPPSC ESE 2020 exam was earlier scheduled to be held in June, but had to be postponed due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the new schedule, the MP Engineering Service Exam will be held on November 14 (Sunday) in a single session from 12 noon to 3.00 PM. The exam will be conducted at centres in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar, Ujjain, Gwalior and Satna districts.

Candidates will be informed of their exam city via e-mail by November 3. The MPPSC ESE admit card will be available for download at the official website from November 8.

Vacancies

As per the MPPSC recruitment notification, there are vacancies for 30 posts of Assistant Civil Engineer in the Water Resource Department, one post each for Assistant Electrical Engineer and Assistant Electricity Inspector in the Energy Department and three posts of Boiler Inspector in Grade ‘A’ and one in Grade ‘B’ in the Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department.