Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card for the interview round of Mineral Development Officer (MDO) posts. Eligible candidates can check and download their interview letter from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted on November 16, 2021 in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM. The candidates are required to bring the admit card, photo ID proof, documents of educational qualification, and others for the interview round.

The MDO examination result was declared on October 23, 2021. A total of 41 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the interview.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 20 vacancies.

Steps to download the interview letter

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Interview Letters: For Candidates appearing in interview on 16th November, 2021 under Mineral Development Officer Competitive Examination.” Key in your roll number and security pin Submit and download the interview letter Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.