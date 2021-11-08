The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the model answer key of the Junior Engineer (Civil) screening test 2021. Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website apsc.nic.in.

The APSC JE Civil exam was held on October 31 (Sunday) in an OMR-based written test. It consisted of two papers: General Studies and Civil Engineering. In total, 3823 candidates were eligible to appear in the exam.

The answer keys along with the ‘Answer Key Claim Format’ have been uploaded at the APSC website. Candidates can download the claim format and if any Answer Key, in his/her opinion is found to be incorrect/wrong, he/she may submit the correct answers as per his/her opinion along with supporting documents/papers etc. to substantiate the claim only by e-mail to apscanskeyclaim@gmail.com latest by November 14.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 171 posts of JE Civil under the Public Health Engineering Department, Assam.

Here’s APSC JE Civil answer key notice.

Steps to download APSC JE answer key:

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Go to ‘Answer Key’ section Click on the answer key link for Junior Engineer (Civil) The APSC JE answer key will appear onscreen Check and download Raise objection, if any, by following instructions.

Direct links to APSC JE Civil answer keys:

GENERAL STUDIES

CIVIL ENGINEERING