The Department of School Education, Punjab has released the final answer key for the post of Elementary Teacher Training (ETT). Candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website educationrecruitmentboard.com.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the result of the written exam of 6,635 ETT posts was declared on November 5, 2021. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 6635 vacancies.

Steps to download the final answer key

Visit the official website educationrecruitmentboard.com On the homepage, click on “Final Answer Key for ETT Exam” The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the final answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.