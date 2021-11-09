The All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVI 2021) answer key has been released on today, November 9. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the answer key from the official website allindiabarexamination.com.

Applicants may raise objections against the released answer key till November 18 upto 5.00 PM. The exam was conducted on October 31, 2021.

“Objections, if any, are invited on Click here, within the next 10 days, ie, 18th Nov, 2021, till 5:00 PM, after which no claim will be entertained whatsoever, and results will be declared Based on the answer key that will be revised ( if required ) and uploaded again.”

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com On the homepage, click on the answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Click here for Answer Key (AIBE-XVI)

Click here for Question Paper Set Code-A (AIBE-XVI)

Click here for Question Paper Set Code-B (AIBE-XVI)

Click here for Question Paper Set Code-C (AIBE-XVI)

Click here for Question Paper Set Code-D (AIBE-XVI)

The online application process was conducted in August and September this year. AIBE is a mandatory exam for law graduates in order to practice law in India.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.