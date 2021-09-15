The Bar Council of India (BCI) will conclude the online application process today for the All India Bar Examination or AIBE XVI 2021. Candidates can apply for the exam at the official AIBE portal allindiabarexamination.com.

The AIBE 2021 will be conducted on October 24. The deadline to pay the exam fee is September 20. As per the schedule, the admit cards for the AIBE exam will be released on October 4.

The AIBE XVI examination was scheduled to be held on May 30, but was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s AIBE 2021 schedule.

Steps to apply for AIBE XVI 2021:

Visit AIBE portal allindiabarexamination.com Click on ‘Registration (AIBE-XVI)’ Fill the registration form, upload documents Pay application fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

AIBE is a mandatory exam for law graduates in order to practice law in India. On successful completion of the test, that is after scoring a minimum of 40% in the AIBE, candidates are awarded a Certificate of Practice (COP) by the Bar Council of India (BCI) enabling them to practice law in India.