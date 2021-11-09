The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has released the provisional answer key of the Junior Engineer (Electrical and Mechanical) examination. Candidates who have appeared for the test can check and download the answer key from the official website uprvunl.org.

As per the notification, the exam was conducted on November 1, 2021. Candidates may raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till November 10.

The recruitment aims to fill up a total of 196 JE vacancies, out of which 69 vacancies are for the post of Junior Electrical Engineer, 78 for Junior Mechanical Engineer, 39 for Junior Engineer Electronics / Control and Instrumentation, and 10 for Junior Computer Engineer.

Steps to download JE answer key

Visit the official website uprvunl.org Click on the answer key link for JE under ‘Public Notices’ section Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.