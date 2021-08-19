Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has declared the result of exams for various posts held in April. The result includes those for Assistant Engineer (Trainee), Accountant, Assistant Review Officer, Pharmacist and Technician.

Candidates who appeared in these exams can check the result at the official website uprvunl.org. The UPVRUNL exams were held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode on April 5.

The merit list contains the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates for the relevant post.

Steps to check UPVRUNL exam results 2021:

Visit official website uprvunl.org

Click on the CBT result link

The merit list pdf will appear on screen

Download and check using roll number.

Here’s direct link to UPVRUNL exam results 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 353 Assistant Engineer Trainee, Accounts Officer, Assistant Review Officer, Staff Nurse, Pharmacist and Technician Posts at UPVRUNL.