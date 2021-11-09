The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has open the RAS answer key objection window. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in till November 10, 2021. The applicants will have to pay the fee of Rs 100 per key challenged.

Earlier, the Commission had released the answer key. The RPSC RAS prelims 2021 was held on October 27.

The Rajasthan Administrative Services exam is being conducted for recruitment to fill up a total of 988 vacancies, of which, 363 vacancies are for State Services and 625 for Subordinate Services.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Steps to raise objections

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the objection window Key in your login details and submit Raise objections against, pay the fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

The candidates will be shortlisted for recruitment on the basis of the RAS Preliminary examination, Main exam followed by a Personality test/viva-voce.

