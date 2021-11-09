Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conclude the online registrations for recruitment to Probationary Officer and Management Trainee (PO/MT) posts tomorrow, November 10. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) and pay the application fee on the official website ibps.in.

The examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in December 2021/ January 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 4135 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 20 years and should not be more than the age of 30 years as on October 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualifications: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he/she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

Here’s direct link to the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fees/intimation charges for SC/ST/PWBD category candidates is Rs 175, whereas Rs 850 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on PO/MTs-XI application link Click on new registration and register using basic info Select post, fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit form Download a copy and take a printout

Here’s direct link to apply for PO/MTs XI posts.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done in three phases — Preliminary Exam, Main Exam and Interview round. The preliminary exam will be conducted for the duration of 60 minutes and will consist of 100 marks.

The candidates who clear the exam will be eligible to appear for the Main exam of 3 hours’ duration and of 200 marks.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.