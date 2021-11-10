The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the screening test schedule for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) under Irrigation Department. Candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website apsc.nic.in.

As per the official notification, the exam will be held on December 5 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12 noon (General Studies) and 1.30 PM to 3.30 PM (Engineering).

Eligible candidates will be able to download their admit card from December 1 onwards.

The list of candidates shall be uploaded by November 25, 2021.

“No intimation letter to the eligible candidates shall be sent separately by post. The candidates shall have to download their own intimation letter from the aforesaid website. Queries in this regard shall be entertained over telephone No.0361-2363117 and by e-mail to apscdr2.query@gmail.com w.e.f. 26.11.2021 to 21911.2021 during office hours,” read the APSC notice.

