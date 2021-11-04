The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the admit card for the screening test for Assistant Engineer (Electrical) under Advt. No. 11/2020. Registered candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website apsc.nic.in.

The APSC AE Electrical exam will be held on November 14 (Sunday) in OMR Based mode. The exam will be held in two sessions: 10.00 AM to 12 noon (General Studies) and 1.30 PM to 3.30 PM (Electrical Engineering).

The list of eligible candidates has already been released.

Here’s APSC AE Electrical exam 2021 notice.

Steps to download APSC AE admit card 2021:

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Call Letters/Admit Cards” Click on “Download admit card for Screening Test (OMR Based) for the post of Assistant Engineer(Electrical), Public Works (Building & NH) Department”

Key in your Application ID Or Roll number and Date of Birth Submit and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download APSC AE admit card 2021.

“The candidates shall have to download their own intimation letter from the aforesaid website. Queries in this regard shall be entertained over telephone No.036l-2365426 and by e-mail to apscdr2.querv@gmail.com w.e.f. 05.11.2021 to 08.11.2021 during office hours,” read the APSC notice.

APSC is conducting the recruitment drive for 19 posts of Assistant Engineer (Electrical) in the Public Works (Building & NH) Department. Online applications were invited in December 2020 and January 2021.