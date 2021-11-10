The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the new schedule of the recruitment exam for the post of Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges today, November 10. Registered candidates can check the schedule available on the official website trb.tn.nic.in.

The computer based examination is scheduled to be conducted from December 8 to 12, 2021 in both forenoon and afternoon sessions.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted from October 29 to 31 which was postponed due to management reasons.

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

Exam Schedule Subject Batch Date Physics F.N. December 8 Printing Technology F.N. December 8 Textile Technology F.N. December 8 Information Technology F.N. December 8 English A.N. December 8 Production Engineering A.N. December 8 Instrumentation & Control Engineering A.N. December 8 Modern Office Practice A.N. December 8 Mechanical Engineering - 1 F.N December 9 Mechanical Engineering - 2 A.N. December 9 Chemistry F.N December 10 Computer Science Engineering A.N. December 10 Electrical & Electronics Engineering F.N December 11 Mathematics A.N. December 11 Civil Engineering F.N December 12 Electronics & Communication Engineering A.N. December 12

Here’s direct link to the exam schedule.

The Tamil Nadu TRB recruitment drive is being conducted for a total 1060 vacancies for the post of Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges and Special Institutions (Engineering / Non-Engineering) for the year 2017-18. Applications were invited in 2019.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.