The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the marks of Preliminary written examination for the post of staff officer cum instructor 2019. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their marks on the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

To check the score, the applicants will have to login to the portal using their application number and date of birth.

Earlier, the board had released the result of the preliminary exam held on February 28. In total, 5183 candidates have qualified the written exam and are eligible to appear for physical tests.

The WB Police Staff Officer PMT/PET will be held between November 22 and 25. Admit cards for PMT & PET will be uploaded on November 16 and candidates are directed to carry identical photographs along with proof of identity and other documents as mentioned in the Admit cards for PMT/PET.

Steps to check the marks

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in On the homepage, click on Recruitment tab Now click on “Recruitment to the post of Staff Officer-cum-Instructor in Civil Defence Organisation, West Bengal 2019.” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the marks Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to check the score.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 125 posts of Staff Officer-cum-Instructor in Civil Defence Organisation, West Bengal.

Selection method

WBPRB will recruit candidates based on four selection stages: Preliminary Examination, Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Competitive Examination and Personality Test. The preliminary examination will be a screening test for shortlisting candidates for the PMT/PET.

