Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has notified the postponement of the State Engineering Service Exam 2021. Candidates can check the notice on the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The new schedule will be released 15 days prior to the examination. Earlier, the Commission had decided to conduct the exam on November 26, 2021. The written exam will consist of two papers: Paper 1- General Studies and Paper 2- Engineering (Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical).

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Chhattisgarh State Engineering Service Exam 2021 will be held for recruitment to 83 posts of Assistant Engineer (AE). The online application process was conducted in August and September. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the examination, followed by an interview round.

Meanwhile, the Commission has started registration process for recruitment to the post of Medical Specialist 2021 today, November 11, 2021. The CGPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 641 Medical Specialist posts.

Here’s direct link to apply for CGPSC Medical Specialist posts.



For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.