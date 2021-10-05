Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has announced the exam date of the State Engineering Service Exam 2021. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

CGPSC will conduct the Chhattisgarh Engineering Service Exam 2021 on November 26 (Friday). The written exam will consist of two papers: Paper 1- General Studies from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and Paper 2- Engineering (Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical) from 2.00 to 4.30 PM.

The Commission will organise test centres in the districts of Ambikapur, Bilaspur, Raipur, Jagdalpur and Durg-Bhilai.

Chhattisgarh State Engineering Service Exam 2021 will be held for recruitment to 83 posts of Assistant Engineer (AE). The online application process was conducted in August and September. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the examination, followed by an interview round.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for all latest updates.

Here’s CGPSC Engineering Service exam 2021 notice.