Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has today, November 12, started the registrations for recruitment to the post of Odisha Education Service Officer in Group-B. Interested and eligible candidates can register on the official website opsc.gov.in till December 10.

OPSC had notified a total of 160 posts of Odisha Education Service Officer in Group B services under the School and Mass Education Department. The recruitment notification is available on its website that can be directly downloaded. Candidates are advised to read the advertisement in detail before applying.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: 21-32 years as on January 1, 2021.

Educational qualification: A Bachelor degree in Arts/Science/Commerce with a Master’s degree in Education OR Master’s degree in Arts/Science/Commerce with a Bachelor’s degree in Education.

Exam Fee

Applicants have to pay an online exam fee of Rs 500. SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted.

Steps to apply for OES posts

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on ‘New User’ tab against “Odisha Education Service Officer in Group-B” vacancies Register and login to the portal Upload documents and pay the application fee Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.

Selection Process

OPSC will shortlist applicants on the basis of a written test and interview. The written test shall consist of three papers and to be held in Cuttack. Qualified candidates will then appear for interviews worth 150 marks.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.