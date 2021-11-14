The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the date and subject-wise schedule for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles. Candidates can check the schedule at the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

NTA will be conducting the UGC-National Eligibility Test or UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor between November 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30 and December 1, 3, 4 and 5 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Here’s UGC NET 2021 exam schedule.

The admit cards for the candidates appearing in subjects scheduled for Day 1 and Day 2 have been released of the official website. It can be downloaded using the candidate Application No and date of birth.

About UGC NET 2021

The Agency conducts the National Eligibility Test (NET) on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the eligibility of Assistant Professorship, Junior Research Fellowship, or both, for Indian Universities and Colleges.

Earlier, NTA had postponed the UGC National Eligibility Test for December 2020 cycle (May 2021) amid Covid-19 crisis, hence the delay in June 2021 UGC NET. Therefore, to regularize the examination cycles, the Commission has merged both UGC NET of December 2020 and June 2021 exam together.