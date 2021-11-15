Today is the last day to apply online for the posts of Clerk Accounts and Clerk IT at the Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB). Candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB has notified over 400 vacancies for the post of Clerk in three different advertisements. Under Advt No 18/2021 and 19/2021, 212 Clerk IT and 203 Clerk Accounts posts have been notified respectively.

Here’s PSSSB Clerk IT recruitment 2021 notification.

Here’s PSSSB Clerk Accounts recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-37 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation is applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational qualification:

Clerk: Should have Bachelor’s Degree; and Possesses a Computer Information Technology course equivalent to ‘O’ Level certificate.

Clerk IT: Should be B.Tech in Computer Science or or B.Sc. (Information Technology) or Bachelor of Computer Application or a Graduate having Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Application.

Clerk Accounts: Should be B.Com; and Possesses a Computer Information Technology course equivalent to ‘O’ Level certificate.

Selection process

PSSSB will conduct a written exam in Objective type (Multiple Choice Question) mode. Qualified candidates will be called for document verification.

Application fee

The online application fee is Rs 1000 for general categories and Rs 250 for reserved ones.

Steps to apply for PSSSB Clerk recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Applications” tab Click on apply link for Clerk against relevant Advt No Register and proceed with the application Upload the required documents, pay the application fee and submit Download the application form and take a printout

Here’s the direct link to apply for PSSSB Clerks posts.