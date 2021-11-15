Border Security Force (BSF) has invited online applications for filling up Constable and other vacancies in Group-‘Ç’ combatised posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in till November 29

BSF is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up a total 72 vacancies of which 1 is of Assistant Sub-Inspector, 6 is of Head Constable and 65 is of Constable.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 25 years as on the closing date of receipt of online applications. (Relaxation in age as per the prevalent Recruitment Rules)

Educational Qualification:

ASI: Matriculation pass and Diploma course in Draftsmanship (Civil) from Industrial Training Institute.

HC/Constable: Matriculation pass and ITI Certificate in relevant trade.

Here’s BSF Constable recruitment 2021 notification.

Application Fee

Candidates to pay Rs.100/- (Rupees one hundred only) as examination fee through following payment modes.

Steps to apply for Constable GD vacancies

Visit the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Here” against BSF Group-C Engineer’s Recruitment Fill up the details, upload documents and pay the application fee

Submit the form and take a printout.

Selection Process

The selection process will involve two phases. BSF will conduct a written exam, followed by the second phase i.e., Documentation, Physical Standard Test (PST) and Detailed Medical Examination by the Recruiting Agency. After completion of the medical examination, post-wise and category-wise merit list will be drawn separately on the basis of marks secured/obtained by the candidates in the written examination.