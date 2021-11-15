The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive Exam 2018 interview letter today, November 15. Eligible candidates can download their admit card from Commission’s official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in using their roll number, date of birth and security pin.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted from November 23 to 26, 2021. The admit card will be uploaded on Commission’s website in due course of time.

The applicants are advised to bring their original documents for the interview. Candidates are also required to follow the COVID-19 guidelines.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the interview link under News and Events sections Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 916 vacancies under the RPSC Engineering Services examination 2018.

