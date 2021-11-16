Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has begun the online application process for the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2020. Candidates eligible can apply for CCE Main exam at the official website apsc.nic.in till December 1 (5.00 PM).

The APSC CCE Main exam 2020 will be held in January tentatively. Candidates who qualified the CCE Prelims exam are eligible to appear for the exam.

The roll number of the candidate of CCE Main will remain the same as that of CCE Prelims.

The online fee to apply for CCE Main is Rs 250 for General/EWS and Rs 150 for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC.



Steps to apply for APSC CCE Main exam:

Visit official website apsc.nic.in Go to ‘Online Recruitment Portal’ and register Fill application form, pay fee Submit form and download a copy Take a printout for future reference.



The APSC CCE exams are conducted for recruitment to the services/posts including — Assam Civil Service (Jr.Grade), Assam Police Service (Jr.Grade), Superintendent of Taxes, Labour Inspector, Inspector of Excise and others. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 331 vacancies.