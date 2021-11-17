The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the MAH AAC CET admission schedule for first year of undergraduate courses in Fine Art & Design in the academic year 2021-22. Candidates who qualified the MAH-AAC-CET 2021 exam are eligible to register for admissions online from 2.00 PM onwards at the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

Admission schedule

The online registration and uploading of required documents for admission will conclude on November 27. The documents verification and scrutiny round will be held from November 17 to 28.

The provisional merit list for Maharashtra State/All India candidates will be issued on November 29, on which candidates can raise objection (if any) by November 30. The final merit list will be out on December 1. Based on it, online submission and confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round 1 will be done between December 2 and 4.

The MAH AAC CET CAP round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on December 6 (4.00 PM). Candidates who have been allotted the seat shall pay the seat acceptance fee by online mode through their login from December 7 to 9. They shall report to the allotted Institute and confirm admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I between December 8 and 10.

Here’s MAH AAC CET admission schedule 2021.