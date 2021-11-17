The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for days 3 and 4 of UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

NTA will be conducting the UGC-National Eligibility Test or UGC NET exams for both December 2020 and June 2021 cycles for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor between November 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30 and December 1, 3, 4 and 5 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The admit cards for the candidates appearing in subjects scheduled for Day 3 and Day 4 have been released. To download the admit card, candidates need to use their Application No and date of birth to login.

On Day 3 i.e. November 22, the exam will be for subjects Political Science (Group-1), Santali, Yoga, Political Science (Group-2), Public Administration, and Women Studies.

On Day 4 i.e. November 24, the exam will be for subjects Economics, Library and Information Science, Marathi, Punjabi, Sanskrit Traditional Subjects and Urdu.

Here’s UGC NET 2021 exam schedule.

Steps to download UGC NET admit card:

Visit official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in Click on the admit card link Enter Application No and date of birth to login The UGC NET admit card will appear on screen Download admit card and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download UGC NET admit card 2021.

About UGC NET 2021

The Agency conducts the National Eligibility Test (NET) on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the eligibility of Assistant Professorship, Junior Research Fellowship, or both, for Indian Universities and Colleges.

Earlier, NTA had postponed the UGC National Eligibility Test for December 2020 cycle (May 2021) amid Covid-19 crisis, hence the delay in June 2021 UGC NET. Therefore, to regularize the examination cycles, the Commission has merged both UGC NET of December 2020 and June 2021 exam together.