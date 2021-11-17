Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Mineral Development Officer (MDO) final result along with the final answer key. Candidates can who have been declared qualified in the examination can check the interview details on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the interview is scheduled to be conducted on November 16, 2021 in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM. A total of 41 candidates were qualified to appear for the interview, of which 38 candidates appeared for the interview and 3 candidates were absent.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 20 vacancies.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Final Results: Mineral Development Officer Competitive Examination.” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the result.

Here’s direct link to the final answer key (General Knowledge).

Here’s direct link to the final answer key (Mineral Policy and Related Acts, Rules and Regulations).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.