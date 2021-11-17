Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the document verification (DV) schedule for the post of Assistant Professor “Statistics” and Assistant Professor “Home Science”. Eligible candidates can check the schedule from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The Assistant Professor “Statistics” DV will be conducted from November 22 to 24 and Assistant Professor “Home Science” will be held from November 24 to 26 at 19, Dr PK Parija Road, Cuttack — 753001.



As per the notice, a total of 77 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Assistant Professor “Statistics” document verification and 73 candidates will appear for Assistant Professor “Home Science”.

The applicants are required to submit 3 passport size photographs, self attested photo copies of all relevant documents, 3 hard copies of online application forms indicating their PPSAN at the top right hand corner.

Candidates may check more details in the notification available on the website.

The candidates are advised to report half an hour before the commencement of the verification. Every candidate is strictly advised to adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines as notified by the government from time to time while attending the DV process, reads the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.