Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to various vacancies. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.ap.gov.in from December 8 onwards. The last date to submit the application form is December 28, whereas December 27 is the last date for payment of fee.

As per the official notification, the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 25 vacancies. These include, 11 of Fisheries Development Office, 6 of Agriculture Officer, 5 of Assistant Commissioner of Endowments, 2 of Divisional Accounts Officer (works) Grade –II and 1 each of . Sericulture Officer, Technical Assistant and Assistant Director.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-42 years as on July 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: Refer to notification.

Here’s APPSC Advt 19/2021 recruitment notification.

Selection Process

The selection to the post shall be on the basis of Written Examination in Computer Based Recruitment Test mode conducted by APPSC. The Dates of Written Examination will be announced separately