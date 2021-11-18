Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will start the online applications for recruitment to various posts of Extension Officer Grade-I (Supervisor) in AP Women Development and Child Welfare Sub – Ordinate Service. Eligible candidates can submit their application form on the official website psc.ap.gov.in till December 8, 2021, whereas December 7 is the last date for payment of fee.

As per the official notification, the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 22 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applications are invited from candidates within the age group of 18 – 42 years as on July 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: The applicants must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Home Science/ Bachelor’s of Social Work. Have degree in Sociology, BSc,(Hons.) - Food Science and Nutrition, B.Sc., - Food & Nutrition, Botany / Zoology & Chemistry / Bio-Chemistry, and others. The candidates with higher qualification only in Home Science / Social Work / Sociology / Food Science & Nutrition are eligible to apply for this post. More details in the notification.

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

Application Process

The applicant shall login to the Commission’s Website with his/her registered OTPR number. In case the candidate is applying for the first time to the posts notified by APPSC, he/she shall register his/her bio-data particulars through One Time Profile Registration (OTPR) on the Commission’s Website viz., https://psc.ap.gov.in. Once applicant registers his/her particulars, a user ID is generated and sent to his/her registered mobile number and email ID. More details in the notification.

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted for the posts on the basis of Written Examination in Computer Based Recruitment Test mode conducted by the Commission. The Dates of Written Examination will be announced separately.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.