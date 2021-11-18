The Karnataka Examinations Authority has announced the KCET mock seat allotment result 2021 today for undergraduate courses. KCET-qualified candidates can check their mock allotment online at the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

KCET 2021 was conducted on August 28, 29 and 30 in two shifts for Biology, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The result was announced on September 20.

The UGCET mock seat allotment result has been released to help students know the chances of getting admission into their preferred college and course. Students can edit or delete the submitted choice of college and course from November 18 to 20.

Based on that, UGCET first seat allotment result will be announced on November 23 (11.00 AM). Candidates will then be able to exercise choices till November 25 upto 5.30 PM.

Here’s UGCET 2021 first allotment schedule.

Steps to check UGCET mock allotment result 2021:

Visit official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in Click on the link ‘Mock Seat Allotment Result Link’ Enter CET number and submit The KCET mock allotment result will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to check KCET mock seat allotment result 2021.

Karnataka CET Exam is a state-level entrance exam organized for providing admissions in Engineering, Pharmacy, Pharma D and other professional courses offered by colleges and institutions located in the state.