Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to 80 vacancies for the post of Assistant Director (Law) in Group-B of Odisha Secretariat Service under Home Department. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts opsc.gov.in from November 26 onwards.

The last date to apply for the post is December 24, 2021. The applicants will be able to submit their completely filled form till December 31, 2021.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 23 years and should not be more than the age of 35 years as on January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a bachelor’s degree in law from a recognised university and have knowledge in Computer Application on the date of application.

Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 500. The applicants from SC/ST/PwD category are exempted from payment of the fee.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of written examination, skill test in Computer Application (Practical), and Viva Voce Test. The qualifying marks for written examination is 45% for UR and SEBC candidates and 40% for SC/ST candidates in each paper.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.