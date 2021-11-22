Bank of Baroda has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of Relationship Managers at its Wealth Management Services department on a contract basis. Candidates can apply for the vacancies at the BOB website bankofbaroda.in till December 9.

Baroda Bank has notified vacancies to 326 posts of Senior Relationship Manager and 50 posts of e- Wealth Relationship Manager for Contractual Engagement for a period of 5 years, with a periodic performance review. The term of engagement may be extended at the option of the Bank

Eligibility criteria

Age: 24-35 years as on November 1, 2021.

Educational qualification:

Sr. Relationship Manager: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline + 2 years full time Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Management.

e- Wealth Relationship Manager: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline + 2 years full time Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Management.

Work Experience:

Sr. Relationship Manager: Minimum 2 Years of Experience as Relationship Manager in Wealth Management with banks. Proficiency/knowledge in local language.

e- Wealth Relationship Manager: Minimum 1.5 Years of Experience as Relationship Manager in Wealth Management with banks OR 1.5 years’ experience in sales/ services of High Value financial products through digital medium.

Post qualification experience below 6 months in any organization would not be considered. The tentative/likely place for posting for each of the positions is mentioned against the respective post in the recruitment advertisement.

Here’s Bank of Baroda recruitment detailed advertisement 2021.

Selection process

Selection will be based on shortlisting and subsequent round of Personal Interview and/or Group Discussion and/or any other selection method.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the general/BC category will have to pay Rs 600 as application fees and Rs 100 for candidates belonging to SC/ ST/PWD/Women candidates.

Steps to apply for Bank of Baroda recruitment 2021:

Visit BOB career page bankofbaroda.in/Careers.htm Go to ‘Current Opportunities’ and apply for the desired post Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee Submit form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for Bank of Baroda recruitment 2021.