Bank of Baroda has released the list of candidates shortlisted for interviews for recruitment of Senior Relationship Manager to its Human Resource department on a contract basis. Candidates who applied for the post can check and download the list from the BOB website bankofbaroda.in.

The interviews for the provisionally shortlisted candidates for 26 locations are scheduled from June 11 onwards and the interview call letters for the candidates will be sent to their respective registered e-mail id. The shortlisting for the locations of Bhopal, Indore, Chandigarh and Vishakhapatnam shall be published shortly, the Bank said.

“Shortlisting is provisional and is subject to production of all the relevant/sufficient documentary evidence of meeting the eligibility criteria as prescribed in our advertisement dated 09.04.2021, as and when called by the Bank,” the bank said.

Here’s BOB Notification of Shortlisting 26 locations.

Here’s BOB Sr Relationship Manager interview selection list.

The provisionally shortlisted candidates are advised to carefully go through the guidelines which shall be mentioned in the interview call letter. Candidates are also advised to visit the Bank’s website periodically for any further notification.

Bank of Baroda had invited applications for recruitment of 407 Senior Relationship Managers