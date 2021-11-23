The Odisha Police Selection Board will release the admit card today for the physical efficiency test and physical measurement test for Driver recruitment. Registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website oprecruitment.in.

The Odisha Police Driver PET/PMT is scheduled to be held from December 1. Candidates who have applied for the post can download their admit cards using their application number and date of birth.

The admit card will contain details regarding exam centre, day, date, time, venue address, etc. Candidates will have to carry a printout of the admit card.

Steps to download Odisha Police Driver admit card:

Visit official website oprecruitment.in Click on admit card link Enter application number and date of birth to login The Odisha Police Driver admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 231 posts of Driver in Police Motor Transport (PMT) Odisha Police. Applications were invited in March 2020. The selection of candidates shall be made through PMT/PET, driving test and written exam.