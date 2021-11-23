Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education (Lecturer cadre-group ‘C’) Service (General and Women’s Branch) Main Exam 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the answer key from the official website ukpsc.gov.in.

Applicants can challenge the answer key through the given objection link till November 29, 2021. The candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 50 per question.

The main exam was conducted from October 28 to 31 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted from October 7 to 10 which was deferred due to unavoidable reasons.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “उत्तराखण्ड विशेष अधीनस्थ शिक्षा (प्रवक्ता संवर्ग-समूह ‘ग’) सेवा (सामान्य एवं महिला शाखा) मुख्य परीक्षा-2020 की Provisional Answer Key एवं Online Answer Key Objection के संबंध में विज्ञप्ति” Click on the answer key links Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Below are the subject wise provisional answer keys:

Agriculture

Biology

Chemistry

Civics

Economics

English

Geography

Hindi

Mathematics

Psychology

Physics

Sanskrit

Sociology

Here’s direct link to raise objections.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.