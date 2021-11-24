Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the provisional answer key of Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2021. Candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till November 26 upto 5.00 PM. The candidates must mention the subject, version code and question number while submitting the objections.

“Objections, if any, should be submitted with justification through e-mail: keauthority-ka@nic.in (mail should be titled as DCET-2021 - Objection - Subject Name, Version with attachment) on or before 26-11-2021 before 5:00pm. While submitting the objections the subject, version code and question number should clearly be mentioned. Objections without justification will not be considered,” reads the notification.

The exam was conducted on November 14, 2021 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in On the homepage, click on “DCET-2021 Provisional Answer Keys” under Latest Announcements section Subject wise answer key list will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Candidates may find the direct link to check the provisional answer key below:

Civil Engineering

Chemical Engineering / Polymer Technology

Computer Science and Engg / Information Science Engg

Environmental Engg. / Public Health Engg. / Water Tech / Health Sciences

Textile Technology

Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Electronics and Communication Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Aeronautical Engineering

Mining Engineering

Ceramics Technology

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.