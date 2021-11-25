West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has announced the preliminary exam date for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector in AB and UB. Candidates can check the exam notice official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The WB Police SI/Lady SI exam 2021 will be held on December 5 (Sunday) from 12.00 Noon to 1.30 PM. The Board will release the admit card for download on November 26 at the official website. Candidates will be able to download the admit cards on the keying of Application Sl. No. and date of birth.

“All efforts will be made to deliver SMS alert to the registered Mobile Number of the candidates. However, the Board will not be responsible for non-delivery of such SMS. The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said examination with a proper proof of identity,” WBPRB said in its notice.

Here’s WB Police SI exam notice 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 1,088 vacancies of which 753 are of SI and 150 are of Lady SI in Unarmed Branch and 185 are of SI in Armed Branch. Online applications were invited earlier this year.