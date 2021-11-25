Oil India Limited (OIL) has released the admit card for the recruitment of Junior Assistant. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website oil-india.com using their username and password.

The OIL Clerk recruitment is being conducted for 120 vacant posts of Junior Assistant at OIL, Field Headquarters, Duliajan. The post will entail working in remote/far-flung OIL installations in the production and exploration areas of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website oil-india.com On the homepage, click on “Careers” tab Now click on “Download Admit Card” against Download Admit card for the Post Code JAC12021 (Advertisement No. HRAQ/REC-WP-B/2021-02 dated 01/07/2021 Key in your login details and submit Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference

Selection Procedure

The selection process shall consist of a Computer Based Test (CBT) wherein the qualifying marks will be minimum 40% mark. The exam will comprise of questions in the MCQ format and will include questions for testing the requisite skills i.e. proficiency in MS Office. Final selection will be made in order of merit on the basis of the marks obtained in the Computer Based Test (CBT) only.