Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the category-wise cut off the marks of the Combined Graduate Level Exam (CGLE) 2020 Tier 1. Candidates can check the cut offs at the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CGL 2020 Tier-1 exam was held from August 13 to 24 in a computer-based test at different centres all over the country. The answer keys were released on September 2.

The CGL Tier 1 result has been announced and over 1.3 lakh candidates have cleared the test to appear for the next stage of the exam.

Here’s SSC CGL cut off 2020 notice.

The cut-off marks and the number of candidates getting qualified for Tier-II and Tier-III of the Examination are as follows:-

List-1: Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-IV {General Studies (Finance & Accounts)}] and Tier-III

SSC CGL cut off

Category Cut-off Marks Candidates available
SC 145.28912  970
ST 140.97604  465
OBC 161.36748  1784 
EWS 164.00018 728
UR  167.45963  1228
OH  135.76854  102 
HH 109.04331 101
Others-PWD 95.12633  51
Total 5429

List-2: Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-III (Statistics)] and Tier-III

SSC CGL cut off

Category Cut-off Marks Candidates available
SC 124.61824 2241
ST 122.40547 958
OBC 147.63201 3395
EWS 146.01050 1925
UR  153.08245  2544*
OH  120.17292 114
HH 108.73007 35
Total  11212

List-3: Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I and Paper-II) and Tier-III

SSC CGL cut off

Category Cut-off Marks Candidates available
SC 100.93079 21663
ST 93.75569 10351
OBC 119.23278 36611
EWS 109.21110 15718
UR  132.37260  20572*
ESM 74.87478 5216
OH 85.99074 1759 
HH 40.00000 1357
VH 95.75915  488
Others-PWD 40.00000 400
Total 114135

Here’s direct link to download SSC CGL tier 1 result 2020.

SSC CGL Tier 2 exam

Candidates who clear the CGL Tier I exam will have to appear for the Tier II Computer Based Examination, followed by the Tier III exam which will be of descriptive type (pen and paper) and Tier IV Computer Proficiency Test/ Data Entry Skill Test (wherever applicable).

SSC CGL 2020 Tier 2 and 3 exam is tentatively scheduled to be held from January 28 to 29 and February 6, 2022, respectively, subject to the prevailing conditions. The admit cards of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices about 3-7 days before the conduct of the Tier-II Exam.

The SSC CGL exam is being held for recruitment to over 7000 vacancies at the Union Government. Among the various posts up for recruitment are those of Clerks (203), Accountants (661), Assistants, Auditors, Sections Officers and Inspectors and others.