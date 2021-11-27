The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the score card for the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) entrance exam 2021 for UG/PG courses. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their score card from the official website bbauet.nta.nic.in.

NTA has conducted the BBAU entrance test 2021 throughout the country from September 28 to 30 and October 1, 3 and 4 through the Computer Based Test (CBT)/ Hybrid (tablets)/ Pen and Paper mode (OMR-based).

Steps to download the score card

Visit the official website bbauet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Score Card BBAU (UET) and BBAU (PET) 2021” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the scorecard Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the score card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.