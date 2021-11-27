The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the first seat allotment result 2021 for undergraduate courses today, November 27. Candidates can check the allotment result on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in using their CET Number.

Candidates will then be able to exercise choices from November 27 (4.00 PM) to November 30 (5.30 PM).

Earlier, the allotment result was to be released on September 26, which was deferred. In its notice, KEA said it decided to defer the result since seats were reduced in two engineering colleges and all seats removed in one engineering college. Moreover, Engineering seats surrendered by the Management to the government are also been included in the revised seat matrix.

KCET 2021 was conducted on August 28, 29 and 30 in two shifts for Biology, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The result was announced on September 20.

Steps to check the seat allotment

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ On the homepage, click on “First Round Seat Allotment Result Link” Key in your CET number Submit and check the allotment

Karnataka CET Exam is a state-level entrance exam organized for providing admissions in Engineering, Pharmacy, Pharma D and other professional courses offered by colleges and institutions located in the state.

