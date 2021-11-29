Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the provisional answer keys of the Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee-Finance) exam 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the same from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

HPPSC conducted the computer-based AO screening test on November 28. Candidates may raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till December 4, 2021.

Objection(s) on the enclosed proforma along with universally accepted proof(s)/ document(s) in respect of this provisional answer key received upto December 4, 2021 (5.00 PM) either in person or by post or through courier will only be entertained/ considered and decided accordingly. Submission of objection(s) through e-mail will not be entertained/ considered, reads the notification.

Steps to download HPPSC AO answer key:

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Provisional answers key of Screening Test for the posts of Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee Finance)” under What’s New section

The HPPSC answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to HPPSC AO answer key.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2 posts of Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee-Finance) at E-2 level (on contract basis) in Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited under the Department of MPP & POWER, H.P. Candidates who clear the exam will qualify for interview round.