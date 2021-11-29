The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the admit card for Screening Test for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Engineer (Executive Trainee-Civil). Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The HPPSC AE exam will be held on December 5 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 26 posts of AE Executive Trainee (Civil) at E-2 level (on contract basis) in Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited under the Department of MPP & POWER, HP advertised via Advertisement No. 13/05-2021.

“The e-admit cards of all provisionally admitted candidates and instructions to candidates have been uploaded on Commission’s website i.e. www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc and the concerned candidates have also been informed through SMSes/ emails on their respective Cellular Nos. / e-mail ID(s) provided by them in their respective Online Recruitment Application (ORA) forms,” HPPSC said in its exam notice.

Steps to download HPPSC admit card 2021:

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admit Card”

Key in your login details and submit

The HPPSC AE admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download HPPSC AE admit card 2021.

Candidates are advised to follow SOP/ guideline issued by the Government of Himachal Pradesh and also issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India from time to time with regard to Covid-19 pandemic, the Commission notice further said.

Selection procedure

HPPSC will conduct an online screening/preliminary test for all eligible applicants. Candidates who qualify the exam will be called for interviews/personality tests. The final merit list will be prepared after interviews and document verification.