Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced the first cut-offs for admission to certain undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the academic year 2021-22. Candidates can check the cut-off list at the official website jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

JNU has so far released the admission cut-off scores for Advanced Diploma in Mass Media, B.A (Hons), B.Sc.- M.Sc.Integrated, MA, MSc, MCA, MTech, PG Diploma in Bigdata and MPH courses.

NTA had conducted the JNUEE 2021 on September 20, 21, 22 and 23 for admission to various UG and PG courses offered at JNU for the academic year 2021-22. The 3-hour exam was held in a computer-based mode in an MCQ format in the English language only. The results were announced last week.

Direct links to JNU cut-offs 2021:

MA, MSc, MCA

Advanced Diploma in Mass Media

BA (Hons)

BSc-MSc Integrated

Certificate of proficiency

MTech, MPH, PG Diploma in Bigdata

JNU has released cut-offs separately for unreserved and reserved category candidates. More details about the JNU admission process for the upcoming academic year will be published soon on the official website of the university.