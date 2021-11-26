Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE 2021) result has been declared for post graduate courses including MA/MSc/MCA. Candidates can check and download their result from the official website jnuee.jnu.ac.in using their Application Number and Date of Birth.

“MA/MSC/MCA (JNUEE-2021) Results are announced now,” reads the notice.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website jnuee.jnu.ac.in On the homepage, click on “MA/MSC/MCA Results List-I (JNUEE-2021)” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to JNUEE 2021 Result.

Earlier, the JNUEE 2021 answer key was released on October 11 and objections were invited till October 12.

NTA conducted the JNUEE 2021 on September 20, 21, 22 and 23 for admission to various UG and PG courses offered at JNU for the academic year 2021-22. The 3-hour exam was held in a computer-based mode in an MCQ format in the English language only.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.