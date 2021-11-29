Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued the official notification for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professor (Medical Education). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts at the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from December 3 to 22.

RPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 337 posts of Assistant Professor under the state Medical Education Department. Vacancies have been notified for 43 different subjects in both Broad and Super Specialities.

Here’s RPSC Assistant Professor recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should be under the age of 37 years as on January 1, 2022. Relaxation is applicable to candidates from reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Postgraduate degree in the relevant subject. More details are in the notification.

Selection process

RPSC will conduct a screening test for candidates. Qualified ones will be called for the interview round.

Application Fee

The candidates from general/ BC/ OBC (creamy layer) category are required to pay the fee of Rs 350. The application fee for BC/ OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS category candidates is Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to other category candidates.