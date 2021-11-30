The Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the admit card for Bihar Police Driver Constable Driver Efficiency Test (DET). Candidates can download the DET admit card from the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

The Bihar Police Driver Constable DET will be held from December 8 at the CSBC center in Patna.

The details of DET including date, time, and venue will be available on applicants admit card. Candidates have also been directed to bring a valid photo ID card issued by a government authority such as Aadhar Card, Driving License, Voter Card and others.

CSBC is conducting the recruitment process to fill 1,722 Driver Constable vacancies in the Bihar Police. The Driver Constable PET round was conducted in October.

Here’s CSBC Driver Constable DET notice.

Steps to download CSBC Driver Constable admit card:

Visit official website csbc.bih.nic.in Click on the admit card link for Bihar Police Driver Constable Enter Registration NO/Roll No or mobile no and Date of Birth to login The Bihar Police admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download CSBC DET admit card 2021.