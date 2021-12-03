The University of Delhi has deferred the release date of the third merit list for DU postgraduate admissions for the academic year 2021-22. The third admission list was earlier scheduled to release today, December 3.

In a fresh notice, DU said it has revised the round 3 admission schedule as it extended admissions under the Second Admission list of PG programs till December 4, 5.00 PM.

According to the revised admission schedule, DU PG third admission list will be released on December 7 for courses of both PG Entrance/Merit-based admission.

Shortlisted candidates can apply for the seat from December 8 (10.00 AM) to 9 and the departments/colleges will verify and approve admissions against the first merit list in the same period. Payment against the first merit list can be made till December 11 (1.00 PM).

Here’s DU PG third admission list revised schedule.

At DU, 50% of the total seats will be filled on the basis of the candidates‘ merit in the Qualifying Examination (Merit-based admission) while the remaining 50% of the total seats will be filled on the basis of candidates’ rank in Entrance Test (Entrance based admission). NTA conducted the DUET 2021 on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1 in the computer-based mode and the results were announced earlier this month.

As per University figures, over 1.83 lakh students have applied for admission to PG courses this year. The first admission list was released on November 17 and the second on November 26.