The University of Delhi has released the second merit list for DU postgraduate admissions for the academic year 2021-22 today. The DU PG first merit list has been released for 6 courses so far, including MA Urdu, Sanskrit, Philosophy, English, Geography and MSc Physics on the official portal admisison.uod.ac.in. The admission list will be for courses of both PG Entrance/Merit-based admission.

According to the admission schedule released by DU, shortlisted candidates can apply for the seat from November 27 (10.00 AM) to 29 and the departments/colleges will verify and approve admissions against the first merit list in the same period. Payment against the first merit list can be made till December 1 (1.00 PM).

The DU second admission list contains the roll number, candidate name, allotted college/department, entrance marks/rank and other details.

Steps to check DU PG admission list 2021:

Visit official portal admisison.uod.ac.in Click on the ‘PG Admission List’ link under the ‘Postgraduate Admission’ section

Open the merit list link for relevant course The DU PG admission list will appear on screen

Download and check by searching roll number (Ctrl+F) Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to check DU PG admission list 2021.

At DU, 50% of the total seats will be filled on the basis of the candidates‘ merit in the Qualifying Examination (Merit-based admission) while the remaining 50% of the total seats will be filled on the basis of candidates’ rank in Entrance Test (Entrance based admission). NTA conducted the DUET 2021 on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1 in the computer-based mode and the results were announced earlier this month.

As per University figures, over 1.83 lakh students have applied for admission to PG courses this year. The first admission list was released on November 17. The DU will release the third list on December 3. The varsity will begin the first semester PG courses classes from December 1.

Here’s DU PG admission schedule 2021.